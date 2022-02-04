Enjoy these photo memories of the Arndale Centre in Headingley.
Enjoy these photo memories of the Arndale Centre in Headingley.

Memories of the Arndale Centre in Headingley

It was one of the first American-style malls to be built in the UK.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 4th February 2022, 6:44 am

The Arndale Centre in Headingley was constructed in 1964 and boasted a parade of covered shops off Otley Road between Alma Road and Wood Lane. When the centre originally opened it contained, amongst other businesses, a Post Office and a branch of Lloyds Bank. Headingley was home to one of 23 Arndale's have been built in the UK with three in Australia. Its name came from ARNold Hagenbach and Sam ChippenDALE. Mr Hagenbach was born in Wakefield and went to Silcoates School before finishing his education in Switzerland where his family originated. He married Betty Sloan, whose family ran the Sloan & Davidson foundry business at Swinnow in west Leeds. In the 1940s the couple lived at Adel in north-west Leeds. Today the shopping centre is known as Headingley Central. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of Arndale Centre in Cross Gates LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Arndale Centre memories

Did you ever shop here back in the day? Walker's pictured in June 1967.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Arndale Centre memories

Do you remember Silvio's bakery and Alpine coffee bar? They are pictured in June 1967.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Arndale Centre memories

The recently opened Arndale Centre in June 1967.

Photo Sales

4. Arndale Centre memories

The bowling alley and Kentucky fried chicken pictured in June 1967.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
MemoriesAmericanThe Secret Library LeedsHeadingley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3