Vintage Victorian music hall tunes have been brought back to life this week for a series of historic performances more than a century in the making.

The corridors of Leeds Central Library are being filled with the sounds of once popular ballads which last entertained audiences in the city’s theatres and concert venues at the turn of the 19th century.

The performances are part of the library’s celebrations for Heritage Open Days and come after an appeal was launched to find contemporary musicians willing to take on the challenge of playing some of the library’s vast collection of classics.

The library received a huge response and subsequently selected 12 talented pianists and vocalists to help with recitals in their newly-refurbished music library.

Throughout the week, artists have been performing songs including Paddle Your Own Canoe, Polly Perkins of Paddington Green, and Tiddy Fol Lol.

The week of performances was opened yesterday (September 15) by singers Enson Lee and Emily Doreen Atkinson, accompanied by pianist Matthew Schofield.

Singer Enson Lee performs some of Leeds Central Library's Victorian sheet music in the building's newly refurbished music library. | LCC

Emily said: "As a musician, the ability to unearth hidden music and give it new life is incredibly fulfilling - it’s like opening a time capsule in song. Like all the best Victorian ballads, the songs I’m singing are diverse and full of vivid stories featuring ghostly hauntings, rejected affection, sea shanties, and brilliant musical parties.

"Highlighting Leeds’s Victorian musical culture through this project feels like a ‘hello’ to our fellow musicians from a few generations ago. It’s an honour to share their music with local audiences in accessible settings, as they were intended to be heard."

The music hall songs are part of Leeds Central Library’s massive collection of sheet music, which is one of the biggest collections in the UK and is available for the public to loan.

Mostly dating from the 19th and early 20th centuries, the music hall songs include well-known classics alongside forgotten songs penned by local composers.

The array of late 19th and early 20th century songs is part of a vast collection at Leeds Central Library, which includes a combination of well-known musical classics alongside forgotten songs penned by local composers. | LCC

The songs would usually have comic, satirical or political themes and were the first form of modern mass entertainment available to working class audiences.

Lee Noon, music librarian at Leeds Central Library, said: “It’s incredibly special to see these historic pieces of music brought back to life and to know that we’re enjoying the same tunes that entertained audiences in the city’s music halls more than a hundred years ago.

“We’re so grateful to all the talented modern-day artists who have come forward to help us make this unique connection with the city’s musical heritage and to pay tribute to what was an important part of the city’s cultural heritage.”

Leeds Central Library’s recently refurbished music library includes a piano available to play, along with specially created walk-in recording studios and podcasting facilities.

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: “The music library is a fantastic resource for the city as well as being a unique archive of our musical heritage.

“It’s inspiring to see the collection being reinvented and rejuvenated by both our talented contemporary musicians and the library’s own landmark refurbishment.”

The library will also be hosting a programme of activities for Heritage Open Days, including a family activity trail.

“ More information can be found at: leedsinspired.co.uk/events/fascinating-family-activity-trail

More information about Leeds Central Library, including facilities and opening hours, can be found at: Central Library | Leeds Library