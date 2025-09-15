Heritage Open Days 2025: Exploring The Great Ginnel in Headingley
It is a journey of two miles and nearly a thousand years.
The Great Ginnel in Headingley - the longest and oldest in the suburb - is united by two footpaths, which are both long and ancient, two miles and medieval.
Walkers start at Hyde Park making their way through a series of ginnels to the site of the medieval Wood Mill.
The route continues north, beside the Beck, then over fields and through ginnels, until the final destination si reached - Weetwood Hall.
Your YEP joined Richard Tyler - who edits HeadingleyLeeds.com - for a journey through space and time and one of exploration and produced this video report.