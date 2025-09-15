It is a journey of two miles and nearly a thousand years.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Ginnel in Headingley - the longest and oldest in the suburb - is united by two footpaths, which are both long and ancient, two miles and medieval.

Walkers start at Hyde Park making their way through a series of ginnels to the site of the medieval Wood Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route continues north, beside the Beck, then over fields and through ginnels, until the final destination si reached - Weetwood Hall.

Your YEP joined Richard Tyler - who edits HeadingleyLeeds.com - for a journey through space and time and one of exploration and produced this video report.