The inspiring and striking architecture of Leeds falls under the spotlight as part of a ten day celebration of the city’s rich history and heritage.

Heritage Open Days takes place across the city from Friday, September 12, until Sunday, September 21 and invites everyone to explore how buildings, structures and spaces have shaped our lives and heritage.

And Leeds will be offering its biggest programme ever, with more than 300 FREE events over ten days. From guided walks to behind-the-scenes tours, exhibitions to family-friendly trails, this record-breaking line-up will open doors to some of the city’s most fascinating places, all completely free of charge.

Leeds Civic Trust coordinates the local programme and this year say festival highlights will include:

* A Blue Plaque unveiling during the festival. The 204th Leeds Civic Trust Blue Plaque will be unveiled at Gipton Fire Station on Saturday, September 20. The station first opened in 1937, and served east Leeds for nearly 80 years before becoming a thriving community hub. The plaque will honour both its striking architecture and its place in the city’s social history.

* Leeds Architecture Awards Exhibition: As a partner of the Leeds Architecture Awards, Leeds Civic Trust will also host an exhibition at the Corn Exchange showcasing this year’s shortlisted projects. It’s a chance to celebrate the bold and innovative architecture that’s shaping Leeds today.

Jodie Stott, Leeds Civic Trust engagement manager said: “This year we are thrilled to be bringing the city its biggest Heritage Open Days festival yet, with over 300 FREE events celebrating Leeds’ rich architectural heritage. We’re especially pleased to see the return of our Heritage Open Days grant scheme, which supports families to take part in the festival through creative trails and activities at places like Left Bank Leeds, Hyde Park Picture House, and Leeds Central Library. From the unveiling of a new blue plaque at Gipton Fire Station to the Leeds Architecture Awards exhibition at the Corn Exchange, this year’s festival promises to be our most ambitious and exciting yet.”

* For more information about Heritage Open Days or to download or to view their booklet which details events across the city visit: leedscivictrust.org.uk

Please make sure to double-check with venues as you may need to register for an event prior to attending. Further information can be found at: www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Leeds Civic Trust is a charity established in 1965 that promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage, and city amenities. It is responsible for the Blue Plaque scheme in the city.