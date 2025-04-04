The Merrion Hotel was the first of its kind to be built in the city for years when it first opened its doors in the mid-1960s. Part of Rank Hotels it was opened in January 1966 by The Duke of Devonshire. The name Merrion was chosen by William Lupton because of his company links with the Manors of Merrion and Castle, three miles from Dublin City Centre in Ireland. The hotel boasted a glazed bridge connecting the reception to the first floor lounge bar of The General Wade pub which had opened three months earlier in October 1965. READ MORE: 19 boozy photos take you back to Leeds pubs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Merrion Hotel memories
Enjoy these photo memories of the Merrion Hotel. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Merrion Hotel memories
The Duke of Devonshire opening the Merrion Hotel in January 1966. Pictured, from left is John Davis (chairman of the Rank Organisation) the Duke, Alderman and Mrs WR Hargrave (Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds). They are gathered around the plaque which has just been unveiled. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Merrion Hotel memories
Shop units on the ground floor of the newly opened Merrion Hotel in January 1966 are being advertised as to let; only the one on the corner is so far occupied. These are all part of the Merrion Centre development. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Merrion Hotel memories
The Merrion Hotel is visible in the distance and shops to the right in November 1968. Construction work of New York Road is in progress. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Merrion Hotel memories
A view from Merrion Way circa 1967 showing The General Wade pub and Merrion Hotel. Several people are visible in the street and cars and a van can also be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Merrion Hotel memories
The Merrion Hotel on Wade Lane with the Merrion Centre below. On the left a sign directs towards the subway and toilets now disused. | YPN Photo: YPN
