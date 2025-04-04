Leeds city centre: Memories of the Merrion Hotel

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST

It was the hotel which provided a warm welcome to generation of visitors to your Leeds.

The Merrion Hotel was the first of its kind to be built in the city for years when it first opened its doors in the mid-1960s. Part of Rank Hotels it was opened in January 1966 by The Duke of Devonshire. The name Merrion was chosen by William Lupton because of his company links with the Manors of Merrion and Castle, three miles from Dublin City Centre in Ireland. The hotel boasted a glazed bridge connecting the reception to the first floor lounge bar of The General Wade pub which had opened three months earlier in October 1965. READ MORE: 19 boozy photos take you back to Leeds pubs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of the Merrion Hotel.

1. Merrion Hotel memories

Enjoy these photo memories of the Merrion Hotel. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Duke of Devonshire opening the Merrion Hotel in January 1966. Pictured, from left is John Davis (chairman of the Rank Organisation) the Duke, Alderman and Mrs WR Hargrave (Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds). They are gathered around the plaque which has just been unveiled.

2. Merrion Hotel memories

The Duke of Devonshire opening the Merrion Hotel in January 1966. Pictured, from left is John Davis (chairman of the Rank Organisation) the Duke, Alderman and Mrs WR Hargrave (Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds). They are gathered around the plaque which has just been unveiled. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Shop units on the ground floor of the newly opened Merrion Hotel in January 1966 are being advertised as to let; only the one on the corner is so far occupied. These are all part of the Merrion Centre development.

3. Merrion Hotel memories

Shop units on the ground floor of the newly opened Merrion Hotel in January 1966 are being advertised as to let; only the one on the corner is so far occupied. These are all part of the Merrion Centre development. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Merrion Hotel is visible in the distance and shops to the right in November 1968. Construction work of New York Road is in progress.

4. Merrion Hotel memories

The Merrion Hotel is visible in the distance and shops to the right in November 1968. Construction work of New York Road is in progress. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view from Merrion Way circa 1967 showing The General Wade pub and Merrion Hotel. Several people are visible in the street and cars and a van can also be seen.

5. Merrion Hotel memories

A view from Merrion Way circa 1967 showing The General Wade pub and Merrion Hotel. Several people are visible in the street and cars and a van can also be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Merrion Hotel on Wade Lane with the Merrion Centre below. On the left a sign directs towards the subway and toilets now disused.

6. Merrion Hotel memories

The Merrion Hotel on Wade Lane with the Merrion Centre below. On the left a sign directs towards the subway and toilets now disused. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice