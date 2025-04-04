The Merrion Hotel was the first of its kind to be built in the city for years when it first opened its doors in the mid-1960s. Part of Rank Hotels it was opened in January 1966 by The Duke of Devonshire. The name Merrion was chosen by William Lupton because of his company links with the Manors of Merrion and Castle, three miles from Dublin City Centre in Ireland. The hotel boasted a glazed bridge connecting the reception to the first floor lounge bar of The General Wade pub which had opened three months earlier in October 1965. READ MORE: 19 boozy photos take you back to Leeds pubs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia