17 engaging photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1966

1. Leeds city centre
This view from August 1966 looks from the upper balcony across the interior of the Queen's Arcade in the direction of the Lands Lane entrance. On the left is a sign for the Handbag Hospital, while a branch of Boots the Chemists is visible on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
Wade Lane showing the Merrion Centre multi-storey car park in June 1966. To the right is the entrance to the Merrion Centre superstore which opened in 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Leeds United's participants in England's triumphant World Cup winning squad are welcomed at a reception at the Civic Hall in August 1966 by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh. Pictured, from lefdt, are Norman Hunter, then the Lady Mayoress, Jack Charlton in the centre, the Lord Mayor and finally trainer Les Cocker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
This photo was taken from the top of the Merrion Centre multi-storey car park looking across in the direction of Woodhouse Lane. The three church spires belong to Emmanuel, left, Trinity, centre, and Blenheim Baptist Church, right. The silhouette of University's Parkinson building is visible in the background. The rooftop just showing behind the Bristol motorcar is the Cobourg Tavern at the junction of woodhouse Lane with Claypit Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Joshua S. Walsh, meets a group of French and English boys outside Leeds Civic Hall in August 1966, one of the many events he attended during his Mayoral year of 1966-67. The Brotherton wing of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
6.30am on November 24, 1966 and two cleaners, Mrs. Annie Burke (kneeling) and Lily Backhouse, watch a great moment in TV history - a live transmission for the first time of pictures direct from Australia via satellite. | Harry Fletcher Photo: Harry Fletcher
