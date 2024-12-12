35 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1965

These fabulous photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the mid 1960s.

They turn back the clock to 1965 and showcase news stories from the year which included a Royal visit. City centre landmarks are also featured including a newly built cinema as well as a range of memories from the suburbs with Bramley, Thorner, Hyde Park, Beeston, Garforth and Crossgates in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Odeon Cinema inside the newly built Merrion Centre on balcony level. The image was taken before the phase which created Morrison Supermarket and Merrion House.

A single deck bus, an AEC Reliance 470/Roe 10 taken in September 1965. Registration no ANW 710C, no destination is displayed, logo Leeds City Transport. This is Briggate, just behind the bus on the left is the Junction with Duncan Street.

A view from the upper level of the balcony showing the Odeon cinema in the Merrion Centre when it was newly built.

Two policemen on horseback with other police in the background. Groups of people are standing nearby in anticipation of Queen Elizabeth II visit to Leeds to open Seacroft Civic Centre. The houses pictured are on Portland Crescent and have since been demolished. Pictured in October 1965.

The Royal car travelling south on Portland Crescent. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are not in the car but were visiting Leeds to open Seacroft Civic Centre.

the Royal Standard on the Royal Car. Houses on Portland Crescent can be seen in the background. Police are visible in the foreground and crowds are people are gathered round the car. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh were visiting Leeds to open the new Seacroft Civic Centre.

