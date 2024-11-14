The Leylands occupied an area between Vicar Lane and North Street (to the west) and Eastgate and Regent Street (to the east) with Lady Lane and Skinner Lane being the south and north boundaries. The main thoroughfare was Bridge Street, named from the Lady Bridge which crossed the Lady Beck. It was an area of densely packed poor quality housing for workers mostly built before 1847. They worked in the nearby foundries and mills which sprang up in the 19th century. The area was described in 1889 as “a dank district in that uninviting city”. It was to this area and these workers that Montague Burton came to build a clothing factory on Concord Street with decent conditions to establish a business which later resulted in a larger factory in Harehills. These photo gems showcase life around Leylands in the mid-1930s before the streets were demolished as part of a slum removal programme during the same decade. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of the Leeds suburb which brewed black beer LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Children, one with a bicycle, pose in the centre of Imperial Street. Joseph Hobsons Dantzic Brewery has been built on the site of East Imperial Street. Two storey brick houses with cellars, in state of dilapidation. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view from the west side towards Regent Street, across can be seen part of site cleared for building of Dantzic brewery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Byron Street taken from south-west corner of the junction with Regent Street. Centre right is Mac-Sky Stores, owned by Sam Macofsky. Two men and a boy pose in the entrance to shop. Row is a mixture of houses and shops, mainly derelict. Photo is facing uphill towards North Street. The roof of the Polish -Jewish synagogue is just visible. Pictured in August 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A young boy is pictured in the right foreground of this photo of the south west side of Byron Street, taken from the street corner of the junction with Regent Street, facing uphill to North Street. The photo shows a row of disused shops opposite Mac-Sky Stores and terrace houses. Pictured in August 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A row of terraced houses on Lilac Terrace in August 1935 with outside privies opposite. Windows have wooden shutters. Women sitting on front step further down. Gas lamp in street, which is paved with stone sets. At the end of the road can be seen Walton and Farrar, manufacturing upholsterers, on Concord Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Rows of terraced houses on Cloth Street with some derelict with windows missing or boarded up. Children pose in the street. Dead end cobbled street with rows of dustbins at the end of the road. Pictured in August 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
