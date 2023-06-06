Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of the Leeds suburb which brewed black beer

It was a corner of Leeds which brewed black beer for generations of drinkers with a taste for the tipple.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Dantzic Brewery on Regent Street in Sheepscar was best known for their black or spruce beer, a drink which is similar to stout in that it is made from roasted malt. The name Dantzic was taken from the town in Germany – now Gdansk in Poland – which was famed for brewing Spruce beer and also the high quality of oak casks which were used. The brewery was owned by Joseph Hobson and also made 'vintegg', a ‘delicious’ egg wine. This photo is one of 10 showcasing life around Sheepscar in the 1930s with other landmarks featured including The Skinners Arms, a Tetley's public house, and Roundhay Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Sheepscar in the 1930s.

1. Sheepscar in the 1930s

Dantzic Brewery in July 1938. Note an advertisement on the wall for 'vintegg' the delicious egg wine.

Dantzic Brewery in July 1938. Note an advertisement on the wall for 'vintegg' the delicious egg wine.

2. Sheepscar in the 1930s

Dantzic Brewery in July 1938. Note an advertisement on the wall for 'vintegg' the delicious egg wine. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Skinners Arms, a Tetley's public house pictured in April 1930. The name was taken from the occupation of the customers, who worked in the local tanneries. This building was demolished and replaced by the present building when the area was redeveloped in the early 1930s. The new Skinners Arms was built by 1932. The landlord of both was Walter Watson.

3. Sheepscar in the 1930s

Skinners Arms, a Tetley's public house pictured in April 1930. The name was taken from the occupation of the customers, who worked in the local tanneries. This building was demolished and replaced by the present building when the area was redeveloped in the early 1930s. The new Skinners Arms was built by 1932. The landlord of both was Walter Watson. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Roundhay Road which was the grocers shop premises of Walter Barker, with William Heaton, Boot and Shoe repairers at number 21. Advertising hoarding can be seen on gable end. Numbers 23, 25 and 27 is W. Mitchell Motors Ltd. Tramlines and overhead wires can be seen. Pictured in February 1930.

4. Sheepscar in the 1930s

Roundhay Road which was the grocers shop premises of Walter Barker, with William Heaton, Boot and Shoe repairers at number 21. Advertising hoarding can be seen on gable end. Numbers 23, 25 and 27 is W. Mitchell Motors Ltd. Tramlines and overhead wires can be seen. Pictured in February 1930. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

