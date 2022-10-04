News you can trust since 1890
When Harvey Nichols opened in Leeds

It was an eagerly-awaited opening which proved a talking point among the city’s fashionistas.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 am

The opening of Harvey Nichols store helped cement Leeds’s reputation as the ‘Knightsbridge of the North’. This was Leeds in October 1996, a month which also featured a historic landmark used as the stunning backdrop for filming of a top BBC fashion show. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city in the middle of the 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in October 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in October 1996. PIC: James Hardisty

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Leeds in October 1996

Kirkstall Abbey provided the backdrop top BBC fashion programme, The Clothes Show. Pi ctured are models Dawn Leak (left) and Rebecca Mader before filming.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Leeds in October 1996

There were ghostly goings on in Hirst's Yard. The haunting image of Woodbine Lizzy, alias Michael Facer, who will be one of the guides for the Leeds Ghosts Guided walk.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Leeds in October 1996

East End Park wo played in Division One of the West Yorkshire League. Pictured, back row from left, are Richard Scott, Kevin Lumb, Gavin Slade, Darren Finn, Jason Barnes, Lee Garrett, Stephen Clarkson, Tony Clarkson, Naveed Siddique and manager Allen Turner. Front row, from left, are Gary Cochrane, Marc Langton, Mark Goodyear captain, Stephen Wilkes, Shaun McGrath and Barry Christopher.

Photo: Peter Thacker

