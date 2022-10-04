When Harvey Nichols opened in Leeds

The opening of Harvey Nichols store helped cement Leeds’s reputation as the ‘Knightsbridge of the North’. This was Leeds in October 1996, a month which also featured a historic landmark used as the stunning backdrop for filming of a top BBC fashion show. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city in the middle of the 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook