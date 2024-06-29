Watch: Memories of C&A's Leeds city centre store

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It’s the retail gem remembered with a smile and a memory by generations of Leeds city centre shoppers.

C&A, known affectionately as 'Coats and Ats' opened its Boar Lane store in November 1970 and welcomed generations of bargain-hunters before closing in January 2001.

Your YEP visited the site of the Boar Lane store and spoke to city centre shoppers who remembered it with huge love and affection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

C&A takes its initials of the Dutch founders Clemens and August Brenninkmeyer who opened their first store in Holland in 1841.

YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The C&A store in the White Rose Centre was taken by Littlewood’s in January 20001 as one of their 112 stores.

Related topics:LeedsC&A

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.