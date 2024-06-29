Watch: Memories of C&A's Leeds city centre store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the retail gem remembered with a smile and a memory by generations of Leeds city centre shoppers.

C&A, known affectionately as 'Coats and Ats' opened its Boar Lane store in November 1970 and welcomed generations of bargain-hunters before closing in January 2001.

Your YEP visited the site of the Boar Lane store and spoke to city centre shoppers who remembered it with huge love and affection.

C&A takes its initials of the Dutch founders Clemens and August Brenninkmeyer who opened their first store in Holland in 1841.

