Memories of CAMRA Leeds Pub of the Year 1993

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It was a boozer which made an immediate impact on the Leeds pub scene in the early 1990s.

The Beer Exchange had only been open for seven months when it scooped the 1993 Pub of the Year Award by the Leeds branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

The boozer on Woodhouse Street in Woodhouse had quickly endeared itself to the city’s cognoscenti of cask-conditioned beer and also won CAMRA’s Pub of the Season award just three months after opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It made an immediate impact with an enormous range of real ales - 279 different brews had been sold.

The award representing a startling success story for the landlord and joint owner, John McCready and his wife Sylvia.

43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

It was a vast change from John’s previous job - managing the bar at Heathrow’s Terminal One.

Landlord John McCready raises a glass to success.Landlord John McCready raises a glass to success.
Landlord John McCready raises a glass to success. | YPN

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former light heavy weight boxer Crawford Ashley took over as landlord in late 1999. He challenged for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight title in 1993 and the WBA light heavyweight title in 1995.

The pub closed in 2009 before being converted into flats.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice