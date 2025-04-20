Classical Fantasia firmly established itself as one of the highlights of the year during the 1990s and 2000s attracting crowds of more than 9,000 concert-goers. Specially lit in a variety of different colours, Kirkstall Abbey was brought to life every September as the spectacular backdrop for an evening of music from the Northern Ballet Theatre orchestra. The main fireworks display brought down curtain on the event, a stunning performance of the 1812 Festival Overture by Tchaikovsky. Enjoy these memories from Classical Fantasia which started in 1996 and was a free event until 2011 before being axed in 2014. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia