Classical Fantasia: Memories of a Leeds music and fireworks extravaganza

Published 20th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

It was the free open air classical music concert renowned for its fireworks spectacular.

Classical Fantasia firmly established itself as one of the highlights of the year during the 1990s and 2000s attracting crowds of more than 9,000 concert-goers. Specially lit in a variety of different colours, Kirkstall Abbey was brought to life every September as the spectacular backdrop for an evening of music from the Northern Ballet Theatre orchestra. The main fireworks display brought down curtain on the event, a stunning performance of the 1812 Festival Overture by Tchaikovsky. Enjoy these memories from Classical Fantasia which started in 1996 and was a free event until 2011 before being axed in 2014. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Classical Fantasia held every September at Kirkstall Abbey.

1. Classical Fantasia

Enjoy these photo memories of Classical Fantasia held every September at Kirkstall Abbey. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The stunning finale to Classical Fantasia in September 2009.

2. Classical Fantasia

The stunning finale to Classical Fantasia in September 2009. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

Simon Crow from Kirkstall and Tessa Hardy from Adel enjoy a drink at Classical Fantasia in September 1999.

3. Classical Fantasia

Simon Crow from Kirkstall and Tessa Hardy from Adel enjoy a drink at Classical Fantasia in September 1999. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

The Northern Ballet Theatre Company Orchestra at Classical Fantasia in September 1999.

4. Classical Fantasia

The Northern Ballet Theatre Company Orchestra at Classical Fantasia in September 1999. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

People queue on the Leeds Town Hall steps to snap up free Classical Fantasia tickets in July 2001.

5. Classical Fantasia

People queue on the Leeds Town Hall steps to snap up free Classical Fantasia tickets in July 2001. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

People queue to snap up free Classical Fantasia tickets.

6. Classical Fantasia

People queue to snap up free Classical Fantasia tickets. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

