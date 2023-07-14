Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkstall Abbey Leeds: Inside the historic city gem and tourist attraction dating back to 1152

It’s the historic gem whose picturesque ruins and grounds have offered quiet reflection and inspiration.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Kirkstall Abbey is a ruined Cistercian monastery founded circa 1152 and set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. The landmark has been drawn and painted by artists including J. M. W. Turner.

The Abbey was acquired by the Leeds Corporation as a gift from Colonel North and opened to the public in the late 19th century.

It is now a Grade I listed building and scheduled ancient monument. And after a £5.5 million renovation programme the gem boasts a visitor centre with interactive exhibits which illustrates the history of the abbey and the lives of the monks.

Daffodils in full bloom in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey in April 2010.Daffodils in full bloom in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey in April 2010.
Daffodils in full bloom in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey in April 2010.

The Leeds Shakespeare Festival, performed by the British Shakespeare Company, took place annually in the cloisters from 1995 until 2009. The grounds have been used for events such as the annual Kirkstall Festival and Classical Fantasia, an open air classical music concert renowned for its fireworks spectacular. It started in 1996 and was a free event until 2011 before being axed in 2014.

Fast forward to 2023 and your YEP filmed this video report exploring what Kirkstall Abbey what it has to offer.

