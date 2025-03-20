It’s the Leeds invention which helped generations of children unleash their creative potential.

The Spirograph game was developed by Leeds engineer Denys Fisher in the early 1960s from his home studio in Scholes as part of his passion for mathematics and geometry.

He first introduced his toy invention at Schofields department store in the city centre in 1965. It has gone on to sell 100 million sets worldwide.

To commemorate milestone, various initiatives are being planned to honour Denys Fisher, a former pupil at Roundhay School, and his enduring legacy.

The world's first advert for Spirograph featured in a March 1965 edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post. | YPN

A key highlight of the celebrations will be the publication of a memoir written by his son, Duncan, offering an intimate look into his dad’s life and career. The book is set for release later this year.

Duncan said: "I always knew that Dad's story was a fascinating one, but it took the persistent requests of a friend to finally make me put pen to paper. I am so pleased that my father's achievements will be marked in this anniversary year. Dad was a genuine Leeds success story, so it seems very fitting to celebrate his life in his home city."

"It seems incredible to me that sixty years have gone past since dad took his first sets of Spirograph to Schofields department store. I remember him telling me that he knew his toy was going to set the world on fire, after he sold every set he took with him that day.”

He added: “I'm very pleased the 60th anniversary of Spirograph is going to be marked in various ways, and I'm doing my bit by writing a memoir about dad and his fascinating life."

Renowned artist Rachel Evans, affectionately known as ‘Spirograph Girl’ internet wide, is creating a unique portrait of Denys Fisher.

Created completely with cut out geometric patterns of the famous toy, the artwork will grace the cover of the upcoming memoir, alongside being available for UK exhibitions celebrating the inventor.

Denys Fisher creating a pattern with his iconic Spirograph invention, next to Evans’ work in progress; the entire portrait will be created with individual collaged spirograph patterns. | Greevz Fisher/Rachel Evans (Spirograph Girl)

Rachel said: “I would love to say that as an artist I use Spirograph – but Spirograph actually made me into an artist! I’ve been using it in my work for over 10 years, to the point where I’ve essentially become a Spirograph tutor – who knew such a thing could exist?”

She added: “I’m beyond honoured to be creating this portrait – It’s been a wish list project for years, but when Duncan and I connected via Instagram it was really a sign that I had to get it done!

It’s about 40% finished – but it’s coming on very quickly. Once it’s ready I’ll likely submit it to the National Portrait Gallery in London as well as Leeds based galleries.”

Greevz Fisher, one of five Fisher children, remembers demonstrating Spirograph in Leeds when it was first released: “I think though that Spirograph unleashed the creative instincts in so many children all over the world and my father wanted children to embrace that joy.

“It's hard to believe it's sixty years ago that I was there as a teenager: when I was 15 years old and demonstrating it, while working on a small table next to Father Christmas in the toy department. I didn't do any complex ones, just showed a range of possible designs: I certainly didn't get perfect ones every time! A unique experience certainly!”

More commemorative plans are in the pipeline, with a possibility of Fisher’s life story being explored in a documentary.

* Updates on the anniversary celebrations can be found at: denysfisher.com. Duncan is also keen to hear memories from Yorkshire residents about Denys and Spirograph. Readers can share their stories with him via email at: [email protected]