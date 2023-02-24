2 . Arthur Aaron

He was the courageous Leeds airman whose extraordinary bravery under fire saw him awarded the nation’s highest military honour. In August 1943 he was captain of a short Stirling heavy bomber that came under heavy fire whilst on a sortie to Turin, killing the plane’s navigator and a number of other crewmen whilst Flt Sgt Aaron himself lost the use of his right arm and part of his face. Determined to save his remaining crew despite his horrific injuries, severe injuries, Flt Sgt Aaron directed the stricken plane towards North Africa, returning to the cockpit to rally his fellow airmen and help them through a hazardous landing at Bône airfield, Algeria. Nine hours after the landing, Flt Sgt Aaron collapsed and died of exhaustion. He was buried with full military honours at Bône Military Cemetery. He was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously in November 1943.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby