Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers.
They are the round pegs in the square holes – the ones who see things differently. And the only thing you can’t do is ignore them because they change things. You see those who think they are crazy enough to think they can make a difference, are the ones who do. Here are 10 Leeds mavericks who did just that. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds people who helped change the world
Leeds people who helped change the world.
Photo: YPN
2. Arthur Aaron
He was the courageous Leeds airman whose extraordinary bravery under fire saw him awarded the nation’s highest military honour. In August 1943 he was captain of a short Stirling heavy bomber that came under heavy fire whilst on a sortie to Turin, killing the plane’s navigator and a number of other crewmen whilst Flt Sgt Aaron himself lost the use of his right arm and part of his face. Determined to save his remaining crew despite his horrific injuries, severe injuries, Flt Sgt Aaron directed the stricken plane towards North Africa, returning to the cockpit to rally his fellow airmen and help them through a hazardous landing at Bône airfield, Algeria.
Nine hours after the landing, Flt Sgt Aaron collapsed and died of exhaustion. He was buried with full military honours at Bône Military Cemetery. He was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously in November 1943.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Ivy Benson
Musician and bandleader Ivy Benson was the pioneer of ‘girl power’. The Leeds-born lass was one of the first entertainers to enter Germany at the end of the Second World War, at the request of Field Marshall Montgomery. She played at the 1948 Olympic Games, across the Middle East and in Vietnam. She was the darling of national TV and radio and played her last gig in 1980. She was born at the Malt Shovel Inn, Holbeck on November 11, 1913. Her father, Douglas, played with the Leeds Symphony Orchestra and Empire Pit Orchestra.
Photo: Getty
4. Mary Gawthorpe
The suffragette who valiantly fought for women’s right to vote. Woodhouse-born Mary Gawthorpe - pictured far left - fought strongly for women’s rights from a young age. After qualifying as a teacher in the city, Gawthorpe became a socialist and was extremely active in the local branch of the National Union of Teachers, before becoming increasingly involved in the Women's Suffrage movement. In 1905, she joined the WSPU, just two years after it was founded. In 1906, Gawthorpe left teaching to become a full-time, paid organiser for the WSPU in Leeds. Gawthorpe spoke at national events, including a rally in Hyde Park in 1908, which was attended by over 200,000 people.
Photo: Third Party