Memories of a Leeds brewery and the pubs it served

Albion Brewery on Woodhouse Lane owned 39 pubs and 31 off-licences across the city at one time. Its pub roster included Queen Hotel in Rothwell, Gun Inn on the corner of Sheepscar Street and Barrack Street, Nag’s Head with brewhouse in Chapel Allerton, the Lord Raglan on Denison Street, Oakwood Hotel on Easterly Road and Ship Inn on Briggate. Off-licences included those on Camp Road, Woodsley Road, West End Terrace, Finkle Lane in Gildersome and St Agnes Road in Burmantofts. Albion Brewery was acquired by the Kirkstall Brewery Co Ltd in 1927 and brewing ceased in 1933. It was demolished in 1939 and site is now The Merrion Centre. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. The City
The City public house and restaurant, located on Woodhouse Lane between Wormald Row, left and De Grey Street. Maria H. Deacon was the licensee at the time. Pictured in March 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The Fleece Inn
The Fleece Inn on York Road pictured in September 1955. The licensee at the time was Gertrude Sammonds and an advertisement for Mercer's Meat Stout is in the window. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. The Stad Hotel
The Stad Hotel on York Road in Burmantofts pictured in November 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Fleece Inn
Located between Vincent Street to the left and Plaid Row to the right was The Fleece Inn pictured in September 1935. It was built by Albion Brewery in 1825. At this time the licensee was Mrs Mary Tordoff. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Albion Brewery off-licence
This is one of Albion Brewery off-licence shops. It was in Woodhouse at the corner of St Marks Road, just before Woodhouse Street, | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Albion Brewery pubs
Albion Brewery opened in 1897 and closed in 1933. This photo this was probably taken after its closure but before it was demolished in 1939. The site is now part of The Merrion Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
