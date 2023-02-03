News you can trust since 1890
The Leeds Merrion Centre shops you probably visited during the 1980s

These photos provide a wonderful look back at shopping in the Merrion Centre back in the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

These images feature a range of shopping scenes with retailers who bargain hunters made a bee line for in focus. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Merrion Centre memories

Enjoy these Merrion Centre memories from the 1980s.

Photo: YPN

2. Merrion Centre memories

Do you remember Girl Talk, Stylo and Crackpot?

Photo: YPN

3. Merrion Centre memories

Do you remember Gerrards who specialised in washing machine, vaccum cleaner and cooker spares? Pictured in 1982.

Photo: YPN

4. Merrion Centre memories

Do you remenber Brentfords? Pictured in 1983.

Photo: YPN

The Secret Library LeedsLeedsMemories