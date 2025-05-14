Lost Leeds pubs: Memories of a Royal toast at The Duchess of York

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 09:10 BST
Glasses were raised in a Royal toast and a bitter row ended in smiles... by permission of Buckingham Palace.

The men in our photo from August 1986 are Chris Fawdington, left, tenanted sales manager of John Smith’s Tadcaster brewery and Mike Longbottom, landlord of the newly-named Duchess of York on Vicar Lane.

Chris Fawdington, left, tenanted sales manager of John Smith’s Tadcaster brewery and Mike Longbottom, landlord of the newly-named Duchess of York on Vicar Lane. | YPN

Mr Longbottom and the brewery had been involved in a row over the name for some time.

It was originally called the Robin Hood, then renamed for Marquee to match a new look.

For legal reasons it had to be changed... and became The Pub with No Name.

The brewery then ruled that it should be changed to The Town Crier, but Mr Longbottom was adamant that the No Name name should stay.

A compromise was reached and workmen put up a new green and gold sign giving the pub its new name.

Mr Longbottom said: “We had to ask Buckingham Palace first.. The brewery rang the Lord Chamberlain’s office and they said the name would be all right, as long as we did not depict the Duchess of York.

