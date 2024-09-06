Leeds in the 1990s: Nostalgic photos capture life around Horsforth

These colour photos turn back the clock more than 30 years to celebrate a year in the life of Horsforth.

These colour photos turn back the clock more than 30 years to celebrate a year in the life of Horsforth.

These images showcase life in the town throughout 1990 and are sure to evoke memories from a generation of Horsfordians. They focus on local landmarks such as Town Street and St Margaret's Church as well as pubs including The Brown Cow and Old Kings Arms. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The front entrance of Old Kings Arms on Town Street. An ancient inn, with Victorian additions. This building work had covered what had been the front garden.

1. Horsforth in the 1990s

Horsforth Town Streetwith on the right a flower shop then the Mechanics Institute built in 1882 with addition of library to the left which was built shortly before ther town became part of Leeds Metropolitan area in 1974.

2. Horsforth in the 1990s

Church Road to St. Margarets Church, the parish church of Horsforth. The old vicarage can be seen to the right, now converted to flats; a new vicarage lays behind.

3. Horsforth in the 1990s

Morrisons Supermarket building on the left. in the centre on the right is the Brown Cow public house. Did you enjoy a drink there back in the day?

4. Horsforth in the 1990s

Shop on the corner of Long Row, formerly butchers business of Ellen Calverley. It was a ladies dress shop in 1990 trading under the name Winifride Mongan. She described the business and trading in 'Young Ladies and Matrons wear'.

5. Horsforth in the 1990s

View from the Green, looking up Town Street. On the left is the Kings Arms, to the right is the Black Bull.

6. Horsforth in the 1990s

