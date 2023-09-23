Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Horsforth nostalgia: 14 photo gems take you back to the 1970s

It was the decade Horsforth’s cop shop was on the move.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The town’s police moved into their new £68,000 headquarters leaving behind the converted house on Town Street which had been their base for a number of years. The new building between Broadway and Manor Road, included a radio communications room, administrative offices for a chief inspector, inspector, C.I.D. and women police and special constable departments. Other features included a lecture room – which could also be used for recreational purposes – a mess room, interview room and a general office. The photo is one of 14 plucked from the YEP archive showcasing life around Horsforth in the 1970s. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Horsforth in the 1970s.

1. Horsforth in the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories of Horsforth in the 1970s. Photo: YPN

The 'spite and malice' wall overlooking houses in Summersgill Square. Pictured in December 1974.

2. Horsforth in the 1970s

The 'spite and malice' wall overlooking houses in Summersgill Square. Pictured in December 1974. Photo: YPN

New Road Side in July 1970.

3. Horsforth in the 1970s

New Road Side in July 1970. Photo: YPN

Pupils from St Margaret's crossing the road to go from the main school to the classrooms, about 100 yards up the road in November 1973. They had to cross the road at least four times a day. They were taught physical education and drama in the main school, as the classrooms were too small.

4. Horsforth in the 1970s

Pupils from St Margaret's crossing the road to go from the main school to the classrooms, about 100 yards up the road in November 1973. They had to cross the road at least four times a day. They were taught physical education and drama in the main school, as the classrooms were too small. Photo: YPN

