'Time and tide wait for no man' takes centre stage in this photo looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance. It turns back the clock to 1990, a year which welcomed the dawn of a new decade. It was a 12 months your city centre proved a magnet for bargain-hunters while out in the suburbs change was on the horizon with the past sitting side-by-side with the future. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1990. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Three members of the nursing staff sit outside the Calverley Street entrance to Leeds General Infirmary in November 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A parade of shops with run down offices above. On the left is Austicks H.M.S.O. Bookshop, then Peter Warren hairdressers. On the far right is the Carmel Religious Bookshop. In 1992 this building was redeveloped and opened as shops, offices and a bar. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
September 1990 and pictured is the junction of King Street and Back York Place, showing Adair Davey & Mosley, chartered surveyors and estate agents. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Colenso Mount showing St. Edward's Church Hall. A listed building built in about 1904, it was originally St. Edward's Church School, and later became a community centre after the demolition of the church, but is unoccupied at the time of the picture in July 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Corner Shop, a newsagents on Cookridge Street at the junction with Great George Street. Pictured in April 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net