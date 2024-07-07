14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1960s

This collection of photos takes you back to Leeds city centre in the 1960s – although the specific year of each image is unknown.

They take you around the city centre during the decade but can you add a specific date to any of the wonderful photos? Landmarks in focus include The Headrow, Merrion Hotel, Queens Hotel, Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds Town Hall. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Headrow looking east towards Eastgate from the junction with Lands Lane, right. On the left is Lewis's department store followed by the junction with New Briggate and then the Odeon cinema. At this time the Odeon was showing 'Double Bunk' starring Ian Carmichael, Sid James, Liz Frazer and Janette Scott which was released in 1961. In the far distance Quarry Hill flats are visible at the bottom of Eastgate.

1. Leeds city centre circa 1960s

The Headrow looking east towards Eastgate from the junction with Lands Lane, right. On the left is Lewis's department store followed by the junction with New Briggate and then the Odeon cinema. At this time the Odeon was showing 'Double Bunk' starring Ian Carmichael, Sid James, Liz Frazer and Janette Scott which was released in 1961. In the far distance Quarry Hill flats are visible at the bottom of Eastgate.

Looking west along The Headrow from the junction with Lands Lane, showing Schofields department store which is advertising a 'Great Winter Sale'.

2. Leeds city centre circa 1960s

Looking west along The Headrow from the junction with Lands Lane, showing Schofields department store which is advertising a 'Great Winter Sale'.

Looking east along The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department dstore is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre wqhich then became known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along.

3. Leeds city centre circa 1960s

Looking east along The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department dstore is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre wqhich then became known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along.

Lands Lane looking from the junction with Commercial Street. Betty's Cafe, no.6-8 Commercial Street, is on the right, then John Barry, costumier, at no.2-4 Lands Lane. Next to this is Ivey TraveL Agents then the junction with Albion Place.

4. Leeds city centre circa 1960s

Lands Lane looking from the junction with Commercial Street. Betty's Cafe, no.6-8 Commercial Street, is on the right, then John Barry, costumier, at no.2-4 Lands Lane. Next to this is Ivey TraveL Agents then the junction with Albion Place.

City Square with the statue of the Black Prince in the centre and people sitting on benches all around. In the background are the General Post Office, left, and the Norwich Union Insurance Group building, centre.

5. Leeds city centre circa 1960s

City Square with the statue of the Black Prince in the centre and people sitting on benches all around. In the background are the General Post Office, left, and the Norwich Union Insurance Group building, centre.

The Wade Lane side of the Merrion Centre, seen from the junction with Merrion Street. The office block Wade House towers above.

6. Leeds city centre circa 1960s

The Wade Lane side of the Merrion Centre, seen from the junction with Merrion Street. The office block Wade House towers above.

