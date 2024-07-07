14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1960s

1. Leeds city centre circa 1960s
The Headrow looking east towards Eastgate from the junction with Lands Lane, right. On the left is Lewis's department store followed by the junction with New Briggate and then the Odeon cinema. At this time the Odeon was showing 'Double Bunk' starring Ian Carmichael, Sid James, Liz Frazer and Janette Scott which was released in 1961. In the far distance Quarry Hill flats are visible at the bottom of Eastgate. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre circa 1960s
Looking west along The Headrow from the junction with Lands Lane, showing Schofields department store which is advertising a 'Great Winter Sale'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre circa 1960s
Looking east along The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department dstore is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre wqhich then became known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre circa 1960s
Lands Lane looking from the junction with Commercial Street. Betty's Cafe, no.6-8 Commercial Street, is on the right, then John Barry, costumier, at no.2-4 Lands Lane. Next to this is Ivey TraveL Agents then the junction with Albion Place. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre circa 1960s
City Square with the statue of the Black Prince in the centre and people sitting on benches all around. In the background are the General Post Office, left, and the Norwich Union Insurance Group building, centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre circa 1960s
The Wade Lane side of the Merrion Centre, seen from the junction with Merrion Street. The office block Wade House towers above. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
