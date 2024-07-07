14 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1960s

3 . Leeds city centre circa 1960s

Looking east along The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department dstore is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre wqhich then became known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net