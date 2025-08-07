Leeds and the age of the electric tram

1. Leeds electric trams
The first electric tram cars in Leeds, with a large group of staff photographed in front, including John Burbridge, the manager, on the far left and J. Kidd, power station superintendent, next to him. They are pictured at the Beckett Street Depot. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds electric trams
The opening of the Kirkstall - Roundhay electric tramway which took place on July 29, 1897. Pictured near the viaduct on Kirkstall Road are two trams, with a large group of gentleman standing in front or sitting upstairs on the trams, wearing a selection of hats including top hats, bowler hats, straw boaters and flat caps. Conductors stand out among the crowd due to their uniforms and pill box style hats. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
3. Leeds electric trams
Tram lines being laid on Roundhay Road, near to the junction with Gathorne Street, seen on the left with the United Methodist Free Church in the background, in May 1889. This tramway would have formed part of the line from Sheepscar to Oakwood. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds electric trams
Boar Lane towards the junction of Briggate, running from left to right, and Duncan Street ahead. Steam trams and electric trams are in operation. Pictured circa 1901. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds electric trams
This is a photo of two electric trams at the entrance to Roundhay Park, most likely taken from Roundhay Road or Princes Avenue. The trams are both marked "Sheepscar" and "Roundhay Park". Passengers and conductors are posing with the trams. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
6. Leeds electric trams
The opening of electric tramways, constructed on private right of way, between Harehills and Canal Gardens in Roundhay. This image from July 1923 shows two trams in the background and a large crowd of people in the front posing for the photograph. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
