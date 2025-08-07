Leeds and the age of the electric tram

October 29, 1891, signalled the dawn of a new era for transport as the first electric tram journeyed in the city. It started in Sheepscar and ran to Roundhay with public services operating from November 11. The trams were run by the Thompson-Houston Company until Leeds Corporation took over in 1897. The Sheepscar to Oakwood route was the first in the country use overhead wire and a trolley pole. These photos chart the city’s journey from horse-drawn carriages to electric. READ MORE: The story of Leeds Bridewell, the Victorian 'Town Lock Up' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia