Leeds in 1897: Weddings, City Square and Roundhay Park in focus

A wedding kicks off this joyous look at a year in the life of Leeds at the back back end of the 1890s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

It is the wedding photograph of John Henry Wilkinson and Amelia Yates at Newtown Church in August 1897. To the right of the bride sit the grooms parents, Martha and Edwin Wilkinson, who were publicans and ran several public houses in the Newtown and Burmantofts area of the city. They had previously run the Primrose Inn at number 1 Primrose Road and at the time of the photo were at the White Horse Hotel. Martha Wilkinson continued as publican there after her husbands death in 1898. The photo is one of 10 celebrating 12 months in the life of your city and its residents and features City Square and a visit to Roundhay Park. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 hidden historical gems you never knew were in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1897.

1. Leeds in 1897

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1897. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1897

Old horse drawn tram No 1 as used on Corn Exchange 'Woodpecker' service. This photo was taken at the 'Woodpecker' junction of York Road and Quarry Hill. Note fork in the track layout at terminus. Tramcar operation in Leeds commenced on September 16, 1871. The first line was opened for traffic with horse trams between Boar Lane and the Oak Inn at Headingley. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1897

The construction of City Square in April 1897. Leeds was given the status of City by Queen Victoria in 1893, it was then decided to build the square. The site had formerly been occupied by the Coloured Cloth Hall and Quebec House. Bishopgate Street is on the left and the entrance to the station on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1897

Property clearance for improvements to Park Lane, the buildings to be demolished are behind fencing. A group of children in period dress are posing for the camera, one has a push cart. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

