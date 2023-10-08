It is the wedding photograph of John Henry Wilkinson and Amelia Yates at Newtown Church in August 1897. To the right of the bride sit the grooms parents, Martha and Edwin Wilkinson, who were publicans and ran several public houses in the Newtown and Burmantofts area of the city. They had previously run the Primrose Inn at number 1 Primrose Road and at the time of the photo were at the White Horse Hotel. Martha Wilkinson continued as publican there after her husbands death in 1898. The photo is one of 10 celebrating 12 months in the life of your city and its residents and features City Square and a visit to Roundhay Park. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 hidden historical gems you never knew were in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook