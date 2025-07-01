The story of Leeds Bridewell, the Victorian 'Town Lock Up'

Leeds Bridewell was the city centre lock up in the Town Hall which housed some of the country’s most infamous villains including murderer Charlie Peace. It opened in 1858 and boasted 13 cells and three police offices with living quarters for a civilian gaoler and his wife. The names comes from St Brides Well in London - a prison for petty offenders. The official name was the Central Charge Office. In 1864 Leeds became an assize town with courts in the Town Hall prompting more cell accommodation was completed beneath the front steps, which were reshaped. These fascinating photos take you inside the Bridewell which remained until 1993, when it was moved to the new Magistrates Courts building. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
The story of Leeds Bridewell. | YPN Photo: YPN
A view from gates in the Leeds Bridewell in the Town Hall, looking straight ahead to the desk in the Custody Officer's Room where prisoners would be taken on arrival. Inside the doorway, left, there is access to a passage leading to the 1864 Police entrance between two Keyworth Lions on the West side of the Town Hall frontage on The Headrow. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view down the long corridor in Leeds Bridewell from the direction of the lift towards the Bridewell Office, or Custody Officer's Room. This corridor runs parrallel with Oxford Place and is located beneath the Town Hall. Cells are situated on either side. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Assembly Cell 14, reserved for female prisoners. The windows to the left open on to Oxford Place and provide fresh air and light. There is a bench so that women prisoners may sit. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Inside a disused cell. A wooden bench is fitted against the wall with graffiti gauged into it. The name carved reads 'Brady'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The prisoner's toilet facilities which were built between 1937 and 1941 during a programme of improvements to the Victorian prison costing a total of £8,000. Walls were tiled in white, glazed ceramic tiles for hygiene, and cell walls were also tiled. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
