The story of Leeds Bridewell, the Victorian 'Town Lock Up'

Leeds Bridewell was the city centre lock up in the Town Hall which housed some of the country's most infamous villains including murderer Charlie Peace. It opened in 1858 and boasted 13 cells and three police offices with living quarters for a civilian gaoler and his wife. The names comes from St Brides Well in London - a prison for petty offenders. The official name was the Central Charge Office. In 1864 Leeds became an assize town with courts in the Town Hall prompting more cell accommodation was completed beneath the front steps, which were reshaped. These fascinating photos take you inside the Bridewell which remained until 1993, when it was moved to the new Magistrates Courts building.