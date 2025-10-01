Kaleidoscopic photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

It was a decade of ups and downs for landmarks in this Leeds suburb.

Kirkstall was building for the future in the 1970s thanks to the construction of Grandways supermarket while the cooling towers of Kirkstall Power Station came crashing down. These wonderful photos showcase the decade in 15 photos which also feature well travelled streets, shops and other local landmarks. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. Kirkstall in the 1970s

Looking north-west along Commercial Road towards the junction with Bridge Road, Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane in November 1979. Shops seen on the right include Temple Galleries, fine art dealers and picture framers, at no. 41 and Dennis Gibson, bookmakers, at no. 43. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Kirkstall in the 1970s

Commercial Road showing the side of no. 41, Temple Galleries, fine art dealers and picture framers, with an advertisement for Grandways Supermarket in front. A car is parked alongside. Pictured in November 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Kirkstall in the 1970s

Kirkstall Lane showing the recently opened Grandways supermarket, with a tall advertising tower in front. Development is still going on, on the right as part of Kirkstall Local Centre; the building next to the supermarket is now Kirkstall branch library. A bus shelter can be seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Kirkstall in the 1970s

Kirkstall Lane showing the recently opened Grandways supermarket, with a tall advertising tower in front. Development is still going on, on the right as part of Kirkstall Local Centre; the building next to the supermarket is now Kirkstall branch library. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Kirkstall in the 1970s

Kirkstall Lane near the junction with Commercial Road. In the foreground is an area of wasteland adjacent to the Kirkstall District Shopping Centre which is in the process of being developed. On the right, Thurston's Bakers and Abbey Printing Works can be seen on Commercial Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Kirkstall in the 1970s

Commercial Road looking towards the junction with Bridge Road, Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane. Abbey Printing Works is on the left, followed by shops include Thurston's Bakers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

