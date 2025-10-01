Kaleidoscopic photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1970s

5 . Kirkstall in the 1970s

Kirkstall Lane near the junction with Commercial Road. In the foreground is an area of wasteland adjacent to the Kirkstall District Shopping Centre which is in the process of being developed. On the right, Thurston's Bakers and Abbey Printing Works can be seen on Commercial Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net