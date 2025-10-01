Kaleidoscopic photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1970s

1. Kirkstall in the 1970s
Looking north-west along Commercial Road towards the junction with Bridge Road, Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane in November 1979. Shops seen on the right include Temple Galleries, fine art dealers and picture framers, at no. 41 and Dennis Gibson, bookmakers, at no. 43. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Kirkstall in the 1970s
Commercial Road showing the side of no. 41, Temple Galleries, fine art dealers and picture framers, with an advertisement for Grandways Supermarket in front. A car is parked alongside. Pictured in November 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Kirkstall in the 1970s
Kirkstall Lane showing the recently opened Grandways supermarket, with a tall advertising tower in front. Development is still going on, on the right as part of Kirkstall Local Centre; the building next to the supermarket is now Kirkstall branch library. A bus shelter can be seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Kirkstall in the 1970s
5. Kirkstall in the 1970s
Kirkstall Lane near the junction with Commercial Road. In the foreground is an area of wasteland adjacent to the Kirkstall District Shopping Centre which is in the process of being developed. On the right, Thurston's Bakers and Abbey Printing Works can be seen on Commercial Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Kirkstall in the 1970s
Commercial Road looking towards the junction with Bridge Road, Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane. Abbey Printing Works is on the left, followed by shops include Thurston's Bakers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net