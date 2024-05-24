Grandways offered low-cost supermarket shopping when and where customers wanted it. It is believed its first store opened in Leeds city centre in the early 1960s before expanding to the suburbs including Hunslet, Harehills, Horsforth, Rothwell and Kirkstall. It's 'serve yourself and save' mantra was a new concept with shoppers remembering an abundance of cardboard boxes. "In those days if you wanted more than would fit into one basket, you used a trolley onto which you hooked two baskets!" recalled one shopper. The stores closed in the early 1990s with some becoming Presto or Kwik Save and the rest renamed Jackson's. Enjoy these photos which are sure to bring back memories for generations of bargain-hunters and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia