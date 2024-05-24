Grandways: Memories of the 'serve yourself and save' Leeds supermarket

These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of supermarket shoppers across Leeds.

Grandways offered low-cost supermarket shopping when and where customers wanted it. It is believed its first store opened in Leeds  city centre in the early 1960s before expanding to the suburbs including Hunslet, Harehills, Horsforth, Rothwell and Kirkstall. It's 'serve yourself and save' mantra was a new concept with shoppers remembering an abundance of cardboard boxes. "In those days if you wanted more than would fit into one basket, you used a trolley onto which you hooked two baskets!" recalled one shopper.  The stores closed in the early 1990s with some becoming Presto or Kwik Save and the rest renamed Jackson's. Enjoy these photos which are sure to bring back memories for generations of bargain-hunters and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you shop at Grandways back in the day?

Did you shop at Grandways back in the day? Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Kirkstall Lane store opened in November 1979 and boasted a tall advertising tower in front.

The Kirkstall Lane store opened in November 1979 and boasted a tall advertising tower in front. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A tall advertising tower in front of the Kirkstall Lane store has a 'G' at the top and panels with the word 'Grandways' lower down. Development to the Kirkstall District Centre is going on, on the right.

A tall advertising tower in front of the Kirkstall Lane store has a 'G' at the top and panels with the word 'Grandways' lower down. Development to the Kirkstall District Centre is going on, on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Roundhay Road store circa 1980 on a parade of shops which also included Thurston bakers, Dewhurst butchers, Boots the chemist and Midland Bank.

The Roundhay Road store circa 1980 on a parade of shops which also included Thurston bakers, Dewhurst butchers, Boots the chemist and Midland Bank. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Dewsbury Road store is featured in this photo dating back to August 1980. Shoppers can be seen walking along the street.

The Dewsbury Road store is featured in this photo dating back to August 1980. Shoppers can be seen walking along the street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Cars are parked along the road in front of the shops which features the Roundhay Road store on the right in August 1980.

Cars are parked along the road in front of the shops which features the Roundhay Road store on the right in August 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

