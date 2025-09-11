Heritage Open Days 2025: Take the plunge at historic Bramley Baths

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 11th Sep 2025
They built it and thousands of people came.

Bramley Baths on Broad Lane has been a thriving hub of the community since 1904, packed with original features and is the last remaining Edwardian bath house in the city.

It’s chimney is a local landmark and its famous pool hall and unique stained glass is enjoyed and remembered by the thousands of people who have come through its doors down the decades.

Inside Bramley Baths.placeholder image
Inside Bramley Baths. | Getty

Your YEP caught up with CEO David Wilford who explains the history behind this Grade II listed building ahead of Heritage Open Days 2025.

People will be able to learn how and why it was built, and why the baths is much more than bricks and mortar at two talk sessions on Saturday, September 13, at 10am and 11am. Each is around 30 to 45 minutes with the opportunity to explore the building afterwards.

Pre-booking is required. Contact Helen Whiteley on (0113) 2560949 or email: [email protected]

