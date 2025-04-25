City centre landmarks such as City Square take centre stage in this collection of photos which also feature trams trundling down the tracks as well as memories from Children’s Day and around the suburbs with Kirkstall and Woodhouse in focus. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the mid-1950s
Leeds in 1955 is the direction of travel for this wonderful trip down memory lane.
