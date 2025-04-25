Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the mid-1950s

Leeds in 1955 is the direction of travel for this wonderful trip down memory lane.

City centre landmarks such as City Square take centre stage in this collection of photos which also feature trams trundling down the tracks as well as memories from Children’s Day and around the suburbs with Kirkstall and Woodhouse in focus. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

An elevated view of City Square in May 1955, with the circular flower bed and the statue of the Black Prince prominent. Behind is the Norwich Union Building, with Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel on the right, with scaffolding in front. On the left, the General Post Office is just visible.

1. Leeds city centre

An elevated view of City Square in May 1955, with the circular flower bed and the statue of the Black Prince prominent. Behind is the Norwich Union Building, with Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel on the right, with scaffolding in front. On the left, the General Post Office is just visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The number 8 special trundles down Sovereign Street in April 1955. Stewarts and Lloyds Ltd tubes, fittings and manufacturers can be seen on the left.

2. Leeds city centre

The number 8 special trundles down Sovereign Street in April 1955. Stewarts and Lloyds Ltd tubes, fittings and manufacturers can be seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

People watch the world go by on benches in City Square in May 1955. The Majestic Theatre, the Queen's Hotel, the News Theatre and City Station are visible.

3. Leeds city centre

People watch the world go by on benches in City Square in May 1955. The Majestic Theatre, the Queen's Hotel, the News Theatre and City Station are visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? Tate of Leeds Ltd., Ford Motor dealers and servicing, on New York Road pictured in May 1955.

4. Leeds city centre

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? Tate of Leeds Ltd., Ford Motor dealers and servicing, on New York Road pictured in May 1955. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Two men walk down Trafalgar Street towards Bridge Street in May 1955. The gas offices on Bridge Street can be seen to the right of the photograph. Ford Motor dealers Tate of Leeds Ltd., had other premises on New York Road which backed on to Trafalgar Street just out of view to the right.

5. Leeds city centre

Two men walk down Trafalgar Street towards Bridge Street in May 1955. The gas offices on Bridge Street can be seen to the right of the photograph. Ford Motor dealers Tate of Leeds Ltd., had other premises on New York Road which backed on to Trafalgar Street just out of view to the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of The Headrow and Cookridge Street looking north-east at the Leeds Permanent Building Society in May 1955.

6. Leeds city centre

The junction of The Headrow and Cookridge Street looking north-east at the Leeds Permanent Building Society in May 1955. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

