Evocative photos turn spotlight on forgotten corner of Leeds

Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of Leeds residents. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos capture a decade in time - the 1940s and bring to life a different era in the city's rich history. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Bank in the 1940s
Looking west across Marsh Lane Recreation Ground in March 1944. In the foreground, and on the railway embankment to the right, are gravestones laid horizontally. A man sits on a park bench in front of a group of trees. On the left is St. Peter's (Leeds Parish) Church, on Kirkgate. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bank in the 1940s
View across Marsh Lane Recreation Ground towards the railway embankment and viaduct. In the foreground, and on the embankment, are gravestones laid horizontally. A man sits on a park bench on the right, next to a waste bin. Pictured in March 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bank in the 1940s
Damage to the Marsh Lane Goods Station in September 1940 after suffering a direct bomb hit during World War II air raids. Leeds suffered 9 bombing raids during the war and although 77 people died and 197 buildings were destroyed, compared to cities such as Coventry and London, Leeds escaped the worst of the damage. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bank in the 1940s
Looking south west along the south east side of Marsh Lane in October 1949. In the foreground a horse and cart and two men can be seen, next to the Leeds Consumers Ice and Cold Storage Co.Ltd. Further along is the Smiths Arms Public House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bank in the 1940s
Mill Street looking south west in October 1949. The area appears, for the most part, to be waste land and the buildings in various stages of demolition. To the left of the photograph is 'K. Clynes & Son, rag merchants' at Bank Top Mills. This warehouse is partially demolished and the remaining section has several windows smashed and missing. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bank in the 1940s
A view looking west across Marsh Lane Recreation Ground, from Duke Street in March 1944. The park is central, with benches and a central group of trees. On the right side, part of the park and railway embankment are covered by horizontally laid gravestones. A viaduct can be seen in the distance. On the left is St. Peter's (Leeds Parish) Church on Kirkgate. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net