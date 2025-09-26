Evocative photos take you to the heart of Burmantofts in the 1960s

The main image provides a fascinating bird’s eye view of the suburb in the mid-1960s with New York Road in the foreground becoming York Road at the Woodpecker junction. Burmantofts Street meets the junction from the left, and Marsh Lane is off to the right. At the bottom edge Quarry Hill Flats is shown which were renovated around that time. Opposite, on the other side of New York Road the long, dark building is St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. In the Centre is the new Ebor Gardens estate built on old brickworks and demolished slum property. The wiggly 'U' shaped roads are Rigton Drive and Haslewood Drive. Burmantofts Street joins Beckett Street in the centre of the left edge and Nippet Lane runs inwards from the junction before joining Torre Road. The photo is one of 23 showcasing life around Burmantofts during the decade with shops, pubs and local landmarks in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia