Evocative photos take you to the heart of Burmantofts in the 1960s

The main image provides a fascinating bird’s eye view of the suburb in the mid-1960s with New York Road in the foreground becoming York Road at the Woodpecker junction. Burmantofts Street meets the junction from the left, and Marsh Lane is off to the right. At the bottom edge Quarry Hill Flats is shown which were renovated around that time. Opposite, on the other side of New York Road the long, dark building is St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. In the Centre is the new Ebor Gardens estate built on old brickworks and demolished slum property. The wiggly 'U' shaped roads are Rigton Drive and Haslewood Drive. Burmantofts Street joins Beckett Street in the centre of the left edge and Nippet Lane runs inwards from the junction before joining Torre Road. The photo is one of 23 showcasing life around Burmantofts during the decade with shops, pubs and local landmarks in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Burmantofts in the 1960s
An aerial view showing New York Road in the foreground becoming York Road at the Woodpecker junction. Pictured in 1963. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burmantofts in the 1960s
This is Perth Street looking towards Burns Street in May 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Burmantofts in the 1960s
Fertile Place, a short street of brick-built terraced homes, back-to-back with Burns Street and located between Perth Street and Nippet Terrace in May 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Burmantofts in the 1960s
Fertile Terrace in May 1960 which was located between Nippet Terrace, seen here on the left and Perth Street to the right. A city of Leeds registered taxi is parked in the street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Burmantofts in the 1960s
Accommodation Road in May 1960. Nippet Terrace is on the right, a congregational chapel can just be seen, which was off Shakespeare Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Burmantofts in the 1960s
May 1960 and Accommodation Road is on the left, on the left edge is the corner of Melrose Street, next is Leith Street. The newsagents shop on the corner was 92 Accommodation Road. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service