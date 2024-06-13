Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of locals. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos turn back the clock to the early 1900s and feature the faces of local children fixated with the camera lens and take you down streets which no longer exist as a city tried to clean up its act. READ MORE: 14 intriguing photos take you back to a forgotten corner of Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia