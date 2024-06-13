Enchanting photos showcase life in the Leeds slums

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These enchanting photos showcase life around a poverty-stricken area of Leeds at the turn of the century.

Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of locals. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos turn back the clock to the early 1900s and feature the faces of local children fixated with the camera lens and take you down streets which no longer exist as a city tried to clean up its act. READ MORE: 14 intriguing photos take you back to a forgotten corner of Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Bank in the 1900s

Back yards of premises in East Street. Several small boys are sitting on a wall to left of photo. Houses have slate roofs and shutters on windows. Caption identifies buildings as Heald's property - possibly Benjamin Heald, surgeon, living at 161 East Street at that time. Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Bank in the 1900s

Row of old houses on East Street in September 1903. . Several small children are standing in a row. The girls are wearing pinafores, and some are wearing bonnets. A woman wearing an apron can be seen to the right of the photo. Original caption identifies the buildings as Heald's property. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Bank in the 1900s

Richmond Street in September 1908. On the left, number 71 W. Hillyard, undertaker. Spitalfield Tavern is number 73 with painted wall sign for John Smith's Magnet Pale Ale, also name of licensee T.W. Stoker. To the right, James Conyers cabinet maker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Bank in the 1900s

Row of terraced houses on East Street, no 163 - 169. Watson's Court to right of photo. Several children in view. The house to the far left is number 161 East Street, home of Benjamin Heald, physican and surgeon. Caption identifies houses as Heald's property. Pictured in September 1903 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Bank in the 1900s

Musgreave Fold in September 1908. It was located off Richmond Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Bank in the 1900s

Tenement dwellings built in 1901. This was the beginning of the housing policy which aimed to eradicate some of the worst slum dwellings in Leeds. Pictured in July 1907. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

