Back yards of premises in East Street. Several small boys are sitting on a wall to left of photo. Houses have slate roofs and shutters on windows. Caption identifies buildings as Heald's property - possibly Benjamin Heald, surgeon, living at 161 East Street at that time. Pictured in September 1903. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Row of old houses on East Street in September 1903. . Several small children are standing in a row. The girls are wearing pinafores, and some are wearing bonnets. A woman wearing an apron can be seen to the right of the photo. Original caption identifies the buildings as Heald's property. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Richmond Street in September 1908. On the left, number 71 W. Hillyard, undertaker. Spitalfield Tavern is number 73 with painted wall sign for John Smith's Magnet Pale Ale, also name of licensee T.W. Stoker. To the right, James Conyers cabinet maker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Row of terraced houses on East Street, no 163 - 169. Watson's Court to right of photo. Several children in view. The house to the far left is number 161 East Street, home of Benjamin Heald, physican and surgeon. Caption identifies houses as Heald's property. Pictured in September 1903 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Musgreave Fold in September 1908. It was located off Richmond Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Tenement dwellings built in 1901. This was the beginning of the housing policy which aimed to eradicate some of the worst slum dwellings in Leeds. Pictured in July 1907. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
