These photos turn the spotlight on a lesser known area of Leeds.
Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of Leeds residents. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos capture a decade in time - the 1940s and bring to life a different era in the city's rich history. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
A man sits on a park bench in Marsh Lane Recreation Ground in March 1944. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking south-west at the north end of Garden Street at the junction with Marsh Lane in March 1949 where Lillywhite's Fisheries can be seen. Advertisements on hoardings for Andrew's Liver Salts, Domestos, Swan Vestas matches and a film poster for 'Night Song'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Marsh Lane roundabout from Duke Street in . A low brick building is in the foreground. Cars, lorries and two horse and carts are on the road. On the right the Palace Hotel (Melbourne Ales) can be seen on Kirkgate. Pictured in November 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The north side of Marsh Lane looking at Marsh Lane tenements in December 1945. Hudson and Co. Ltd, (timber merchants), can just be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
East Street roundabout looking North in November 1945. An elevated view showing traffic using the roundabout. In the distance are Quarry Hill Flats. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
An elevated view looking south over the roundabout from Duke Street towards Marsh Lane (on the left), Kirkgate (on the right) and Garden Street (ahead). Pictured in November 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net