South Leeds: 11 colour photos take you back to Morley in 1972

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Morley in the early 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1972 and focus on the town's rich industrial history and heritage as well as transport links both on road and rail. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Kenyon's Corn Stores on Ackroyd Street in May 1972. A man and woman stand by the door. This long standing business originated in 1877 when John Kenyon, after 23 years experience as a woollen spinner at Peel Mill, bought a grocer's and off-licence shop at the end of Annie Street. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

Looking along the route to Leeds from the path between Daisy Hill and Valley Road. Many changes have taken place in the past dozen years. All the sidings between the main line and the remains of the gasworks have been taken up. Pictured in April 1972. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

The 3 bay and 7 bay building of Kirk and Steele's Crank Mill, Station Road, Morley, while still in use as a textile factory in April 1972. There is no activity because the picture was taken on a Sunday. Heavy shadow obscures the left hand side of the photo and there is not enough height, by going up Bilberry Bank, to give detail in the roof. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

A diesel unit just out of Morley Tunnel standing at the platform of Morley Low Station and bound for Leeds City. Pictured in April 1972. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

Station Road at the junction with Valley Road (foreground) in April 1972. The buildings in view belong to Crank Mill, Yorkshires first Steam powered mill, built by the Earl of Dartmouth in the early 1790s. The corner site on the left at the junction of Station Road and Valley Road is where the Valley Hotel once stood. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

This dark, gloomy photo from April 1972 shows the upper part of Wesley Street just before clearance to make way for Siegen Manor and the associated flats all on the right hand side. There was also some clearance on the left where Haydn Court was opened out into Westfield Road. All this was making use of space near the town centre for housing for elderly people. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

