6 . Morley in 1972

This dark, gloomy photo from April 1972 shows the upper part of Wesley Street just before clearance to make way for Siegen Manor and the associated flats all on the right hand side. There was also some clearance on the left where Haydn Court was opened out into Westfield Road. All this was making use of space near the town centre for housing for elderly people. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive