17 of the best bird's eye view photos of Leeds city centre from the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

Enjoy this high flying tour of Leeds city centre which takes you back to the late 1990s.

These photos capture a rarely-seen bird's eye view of the city and its landmarks in 1997. They were taken at a time when parts of the Leeds city centre loop road were being created. How many landmarks can you spot? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The length of Vicar Lane towards the Corn Exchange (top of picture), passing Markets seen on left. Briggate can be seen toward right of picture.

Leeds from the air

Woodhouse Lane looking down Albion Street.

Leeds from the air

Boar Lane from City Square looking towards Briggate and the Corn Exchange after the short length of Duncan Street.

Leeds from the air

The law courts and older section of Leeds General Infirmary are featured in this photo.

Leeds from the air

City Square is centre of this photo which looks towards the south of the city.

Leeds from the air

City Station and City House (left) with the River Aire meanders under Victoria Bridge, (foreground), and Leeds Bridge (top of picture).

Leeds from the air

