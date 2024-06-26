17 of the best bird's eye view photos of Leeds city centre from the 1990s

1. Leeds from the air
The length of Vicar Lane towards the Corn Exchange (top of picture), passing Markets seen on left. Briggate can be seen toward right of picture. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
2. Leeds from the air
Woodhouse Lane looking down Albion Street. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
3. Leeds from the air
Boar Lane from City Square looking towards Briggate and the Corn Exchange after the short length of Duncan Street. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
4. Leeds from the air
The law courts and older section of Leeds General Infirmary are featured in this photo. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
5. Leeds from the air
City Square is centre of this photo which looks towards the south of the city. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
6. Leeds from the air
City Station and City House (left) with the River Aire meanders under Victoria Bridge, (foreground), and Leeds Bridge (top of picture). | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
