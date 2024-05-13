44 of the best colour photos take you back to Leeds in 1997

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th May 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 07:02 BST

These colour photos chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in the late 1990s.

1997 was a year which will be remembered by a generation of shoppers, revellers and fundraisers. It was a 12 months which saw the White Rose Shopping Centre open its doors for the first time and the iofficial opening of Cookridge Hall Country Club. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year of memories across the city. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Bargain-hunters at the White Rose Shopping Centre which opened to the public for the first time in March 1997.

1. South Leeds

Bargain-hunters at the White Rose Shopping Centre which opened to the public for the first time in March 1997. Photo: YPN

Blur frontman Damon Albarn played a solo gig at The Town and Country Club in Leeds.

2. Leeds city centre

Blur frontman Damon Albarn played a solo gig at The Town and Country Club in Leeds. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

April 1997 and designer Vivienne Westwood was in the city to officially open her new shop in the County Arcade.

3. Leeds city centre

April 1997 and designer Vivienne Westwood was in the city to officially open her new shop in the County Arcade. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

This is Joanne Barker from Meanwood Valley Urban Farm with four new born Angorra goats she had been looking after since their birth.

4. Meanwood

This is Joanne Barker from Meanwood Valley Urban Farm with four new born Angorra goats she had been looking after since their birth. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Did you shop at United Footwear on Easterly Road back in the day? Pictured in January 1997.

5. Harehills

Did you shop at United Footwear on Easterly Road back in the day? Pictured in January 1997. Photo: YPN

There was a ban on baseball caps at The Alwoodley pub. Pictured in January 1997.

6. Alwoodley

There was a ban on baseball caps at The Alwoodley pub. Pictured in January 1997. Photo: YPN

