It’s the city centre landmark which is home to a Leeds legend.

Dortmund Square has acted as a rendezvous point for generations of romantics, friends and families.

And taking star billing is an 8ft high bronze statue of a brewery worker, the Dortmund Drayman, or the ‘Barrel Man’ as it is also known to countless shoppers and visitors.

The statue was a gift from the city of Dortmund and placed in the Square in September 1980 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the civic twinning between the two cities.

The Square, which was originally known as the Plaza, has been used as a place for protest, promotion and party down the decades.

Your YEP visited the city centre landmark to learn more about its history and heritage - and meet the pigeons who call it home. Check out the video report.

