23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1980

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 04:45 GMT

This fabulous collection of photos celebrates a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of a new decade.

1980 proved to be a year of change and challenges for the city and its residents. These photos help ring the changes with the city centre in focus before the images head out to the suburbs with Harehills, Hunslet, Horsforth, Tadcaster, Boston Spa and Meanwood. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.. READ MORE: 24 Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Headrow seen from the junction with Cookridge Street in November 1980. Park Row is on the left.

1. Leeds city centre

The Headrow seen from the junction with Cookridge Street in November 1980. Park Row is on the left. | Leeds Planning Department Photo: Leeds Planning Department

Photo Sales
Otley Road in June 1980 showing the junction with Cottage Road on the right. Shops in the picture include H. Moorhouse, grocers, then Mayfair Fashions and J. C. Cook, butcher. There is an advertisement for Cottage Road Cinema, which is showing the film 'Agatha'.

2. Headingley

Otley Road in June 1980 showing the junction with Cottage Road on the right. Shops in the picture include H. Moorhouse, grocers, then Mayfair Fashions and J. C. Cook, butcher. There is an advertisement for Cottage Road Cinema, which is showing the film 'Agatha'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Hunslet Lane in March 1980.This view is looking towards Leeds city centre with Tetley's Brewery on the right.

3. Hunslet

Hunslet Lane in March 1980.This view is looking towards Leeds city centre with Tetley's Brewery on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A parade of shops in Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Roseville Road in April 1980. The three storey brick built premises begin with Arthur Cooper, Wine Merchant and Off Licence and, move right in a descending sequence of even numbers, W.D Perkins, bakers.

4. Harehills

A parade of shops in Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Roseville Road in April 1980. The three storey brick built premises begin with Arthur Cooper, Wine Merchant and Off Licence and, move right in a descending sequence of even numbers, W.D Perkins, bakers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Part of a parade of shops on the south side of Easterly Road in January 1980. Dorothy Leader ladies hair stylist, is in the centre, the site of a proposed estate agent's office. On the left is Katrina's wool and bargain store, and on the right New Dor Bo, Chinese takeaway.

5. Oakwood

Part of a parade of shops on the south side of Easterly Road in January 1980. Dorothy Leader ladies hair stylist, is in the centre, the site of a proposed estate agent's office. On the left is Katrina's wool and bargain store, and on the right New Dor Bo, Chinese takeaway. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
September 1980 and pictured is a mobile home outside Tadcaster Way Service Station, proposed to be turned into a cafe. The service station building is in the background with petrol pumps on the left.

6. Tadcaster

September 1980 and pictured is a mobile home outside Tadcaster Way Service Station, proposed to be turned into a cafe. The service station building is in the background with petrol pumps on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice