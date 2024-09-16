1980 proved to be a year of change and challenges for the city and its residents. These photos help ring the changes with the city centre in focus before the images head out to the suburbs with Harehills, Hunslet, Horsforth, Tadcaster, Boston Spa and Meanwood. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.. READ MORE: 24 Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1980
This fabulous collection of photos celebrates a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of a new decade.
