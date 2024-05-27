38 closed Leeds pubs which will be remembered by a generation of regulars

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th May 2024, 12:32 BST

Raise a glass to these gone but not forgotten Leeds pubs.

They may have fallen by the wayside but for many will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging. They cover all corners of Leeds as well as the city centre and are sure to evoke happy memories which time cannot erase for a generation of regulars. MEMORIES OF LOST LEEDS PUBS: Richmond Hill, Burmantofts, Cross Green and East End Park | Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Were you a regular here back in the day? Swan With Two Necks on Raglan Road.

1. Woodhouse

Were you a regular here back in the day? Swan With Two Necks on Raglan Road. Photo: Steve Riding

The Merry Monk on Kirkstall Hill. It was knocked down in July 2017.

2. Kirkstall

The Merry Monk on Kirkstall Hill. It was knocked down in July 2017. Photo: YPN

Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008.

3. Burmantofts

Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008. Photo: YPN

Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on.

4. Leeds city centre

Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on. Photo: YPN

Remember The Guildford on The Headrow?

5. Leeds city centre

Remember The Guildford on The Headrow? Photo: Peter Thacker

The Fforde Grene pub was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.

6. Harehills

The Fforde Grene pub was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket. Photo: Malik Walton

