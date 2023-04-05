These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in Leeds 9.
They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Burmantofts, Cross Green, East End Park, Gipton, Harehills, Mabgate, Osmondthorpe and Richmond Hill. This gallery features 21 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS9 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years?
1. The Fishermans Hut
The Fishermans Hut at the junction of Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane. It closed around 2006, and was used for a time as offices for developers working in the area. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The Black Dog
The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill pictured in 1992. Flats now occupy the site. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. The Hampton
The Hampton on Long Close Lane off Upper Accommodation Road, and at the junction with Hampton Terrace. In the mid-1970s some of the surrounding houses were demolished, but The Hampton was saved from demolition. It has now been converted to houses, and stands next to Hampton Crescent housing to the south, and Richmond Hill Community Centre to the north. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Cross Green
The Cross Green on Cross Green Lane pictured in January 1984. Now a restaurant. Photo: YPN