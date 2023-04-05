News you can trust since 1890
Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Richmond Hill, Burmantofts, Cross Green and East End Park

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in Leeds 9.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Burmantofts, Cross Green, East End Park, Gipton, Harehills, Mabgate, Osmondthorpe and Richmond Hill. This gallery features 21 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS9 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Fishermans Hut at the junction of Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane. It closed around 2006, and was used for a time as offices for developers working in the area.

The Fishermans Hut at the junction of Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane. It closed around 2006, and was used for a time as offices for developers working in the area. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill pictured in 1992. Flats now occupy the site.

The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill pictured in 1992. Flats now occupy the site. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Hampton on Long Close Lane off Upper Accommodation Road, and at the junction with Hampton Terrace. In the mid-1970s some of the surrounding houses were demolished, but The Hampton was saved from demolition. It has now been converted to houses, and stands next to Hampton Crescent housing to the south, and Richmond Hill Community Centre to the north.

The Hampton on Long Close Lane off Upper Accommodation Road, and at the junction with Hampton Terrace. In the mid-1970s some of the surrounding houses were demolished, but The Hampton was saved from demolition. It has now been converted to houses, and stands next to Hampton Crescent housing to the south, and Richmond Hill Community Centre to the north. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Cross Green on Cross Green Lane pictured in January 1984. Now a restaurant.

The Cross Green on Cross Green Lane pictured in January 1984. Now a restaurant. Photo: YPN

