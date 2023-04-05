They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Burmantofts, Cross Green, East End Park, Gipton, Harehills, Mabgate, Osmondthorpe and Richmond Hill. This gallery features 21 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS9 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook