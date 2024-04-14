They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Morley, Gildersome, Drighlingon and Churwell. This gallery features 16 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS27 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington
These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a fiercely independent corner of south Leeds.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.