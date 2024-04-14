Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a fiercely independent corner of south Leeds.

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Morley, Gildersome, Drighlingon and Churwell. This gallery features 16 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS27 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years?

1. White Horse

The White Horse in the Townend. This was an area of old settlement in Morley, part of an old road from High Street to Back Lane (Commercial Street) running in front of Frain Bros. Running at right angles to the White Horse was an old terrace of housing called Newsome Square demolished in the late 1960s while behind the pub was an even older area called The Orchard which included Wordsworth Square, Halstead Square. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

2. The Painters Arms

Did you drink here back in the day? The Painters Arms on Bradford Road in Drighlington. Photo: Diane Allen

3. The Junction

Did you drink here back in the day? The Junction in Gildersome. Pictured in August 2000. Photo: YPN

4. Golden Fleece

A Tesco store opened at the former Golden Fleece pub in Churwell in April 2011. Pictured opening the store are Angela and Mark Dilworth. Photo: YPN

5. Brunswick Hotel

Looking along Brunswick Street from Morley Bottoms during a sunny day in June 1904. On the left-hand side are shops including C. R. Denham, mens outfitter, then comes the Brunswick Hotel. Pictured in June 1904. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

6. Cardigan Arms

When the Cardigan family came to reside at Howley Hall the inn took the name in respect to the Lords of the Manor. The Cardigan Arms was located on Dewsbury Road opposite St. Mary's Church, Sunday School and Vicarage. It was demolished in 1972 for road widening. The road where the car is parked leads to Woodkirk Station. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

