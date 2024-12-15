Many were handed £20 fines for driving up Briggate which introduced a ban on private motorists. Many drivers, unaware or confused about the new regulations, were outraged to be given on the spot fines. This was 1993, a year which also featured a new lease of life for a historic landmark and celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Leeds being granted city status. READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1993
It was the year confused motorists were hit in the pocket when traffic police pulled them tom one side in Leeds city centre.
