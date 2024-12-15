33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1993

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the year confused motorists were hit in the pocket when traffic police pulled them tom one side in Leeds city centre.

Many were handed £20 fines for driving up Briggate which introduced a ban on private motorists. Many drivers, unaware or confused about the new regulations, were outraged to be given on the spot fines. This was 1993, a year which also featured a new lease of life for a historic landmark and celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Leeds being granted city status. READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Police pulled motorists to one side. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

January 1993 and Third White Cloth Hall had just been lovingly restored by Speciality Shops - the company which leased the Corn Exchange from Leeds City Council. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Eccup

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Denise Atkinson, realised her dream as the first children visited Lineham Farm Holiday Centre on the outskirts of the city in May 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre

March 1993 and shoppers were dwarfed by a message of congratulations to the city of Leeds which was celebrating its 100th birthday. The illuminated sign bearing the Centanary Celebration message was one of many put up marking 100 years of city status. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Woodhouse

Coffee time between lectures at Leeds University in August 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Customers at The Scotsman organised a petition in July 1993 objecting to Tetleys plan to sell the pub to an amusement arcade. | YPN Photo: YPN

