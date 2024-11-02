34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

These loved and lost nightspots are sure to evoke memories for generations of dancefloor movers and shakers. 

They take a whistle stop tour to remember and reminisce those city nightspots you called home (on a weekend at least!) and aim to spark happy if not hazy memories among generations of revellers. The nightclubs have been have been brought to life thanks to photos mainly from the YEP archive. They feature dozens of city centre dance floors as well as those in the suburbs.

Located on New Briggate, Mister Craig's was an attempt to bring some London sophistication to the city circa 1992.

1. Mister Craig's

Located on New Briggate, Mister Craig's was an attempt to bring some London sophistication to the city circa 1992.

Cinderella Rockerfellas. Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot.

2. Cinderella Rockerfellas

Cinderella Rockerfellas. Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot.

Do you remember Intime? Pictured in December 1972 this Merrion Centre nightspot boasted an amazing interior with clocks and huge cog wheels. And great music - Motown, Atlantic and Stax.

3. Intime

Do you remember Intime? Pictured in December 1972 this Merrion Centre nightspot boasted an amazing interior with clocks and huge cog wheels. And great music - Motown, Atlantic and Stax.

Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate.

4. Leeds Pentagon

Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate.

The downstairs section of nightclub Upstairs Downstairs at Armley in west Leeds. Pictured in April 1977.

5. Upstairs Downstairs

The downstairs section of nightclub Upstairs Downstairs at Armley in west Leeds. Pictured in April 1977.

Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions.

6. Tiffany's

Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions.

