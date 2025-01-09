They are Dewsbury firemen wearing asbestos heat reflecting suits on an endurance training session. Their instruments are probes to detect underground hydrants. It is one of 28 photos celebrating a year in the life of God’s own county at the end of the 1960s. 1969 is the year in question with photos from the Yorkshire Dales, Ripon, York, Sandal, Whitby, Batley, Scarborough and Bradford all featured. READ MORE: 17 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1966 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia
1. Dewsbury
This moon-style setting is at an ash tip at Thornhill Lees in July 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Scammonden
July 1969 and slowly the graceful arch of the new bridge emerges above its web of scaffolding to span the gap torn in the Scammonden Valley for the M62 motorway. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Wakefield
Prisoners from Wakefield Jail play Ossett Methodists in a cup-tie at the Ossett Town Ground in December 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Long Preston
Long Preston near Settle which has won the award for the Yorkshire Dales Area in the best kept village competition for 1969. Traffic on the Settle Road passes through the village in August 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Bentham
Sixth former Paul Bradbury from Bentham Grammar School on crossing patrol duty watched by police constable George Marshall, right, who was also giving advice to other sixth formers. Pictured in May 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. York
One of York's four street-sweeping machines is driven by Edward Moloney in February 1969.. The city could use more of these machines but cannot find the staff to operate them. | YPN Photo: YPN
