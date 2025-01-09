They are Dewsbury firemen wearing asbestos heat reflecting suits on an endurance training session. Their instruments are probes to detect underground hydrants. It is one of 28 photos celebrating a year in the life of God’s own county at the end of the 1960s. 1969 is the year in question with photos from the Yorkshire Dales, Ripon, York, Sandal, Whitby, Batley, Scarborough and Bradford all featured. READ MORE: 17 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1966 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia