This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1966. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Bradford and York through to Harrogate and Scarborough as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks which dominate the skyline to this day.
1. Runswick Bay
Movement of land caused damage to a road leading down into Runswick Bay in November 1966. The road cracked and, in parts, sank by as much as three feet after cliff movement.
This is the Old Bank Road, which was replaced by the present bank road in the late 1960s.
Photo: YPN
2. Scarborough
A busy Peasholm Park in August 1966. Photo: YPN
3. Cattal
Train from Harrogate to York pulls into Cattal Station in September 1966. Photo: YPN
4. York
York Station in February 1966.
Photo: YPN
5. Scawton
The Hare Inn at Scawton near Sutton Bank which was reputed to be 800 years old. Pictured in October 1966.
6. Harrogate
A test run at the new fire station at Harrogate in December 1966. Firefighter George Hardcastle prepares to slide down the other pole to the ground floor. Photo: YPN
