The opening of the Virgin Megastore was music to the ears of record fans while a Gladiator stopped off in the city centre to open a Boar Lane restaurant. Elsewhere a well known TV prankster handed a surprise package to a junior rugby league coach. This was Leeds in 1996 and Leeds's reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North' was further enhanced thanks to the official opening of the Harvey Nichols store on Briggate. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also feature memories from the city's suburbs with Crossgates, Yeadon, Seacroft and Burley in focus.