23 of the best colour photos take you back to Leeds in 1991

The Headrow is the starting point for this wonderful photo gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

City centre shops which a generation of people will remember provide a focus for this rewind to 1991, a year in which Quarry House - nicknamed 'The Kremlin' - was taking shape. These photos also take you out to the city suburbs and feature memories from Armley, Bramham, Kirkstall and Osmondthorpe. The images are a mix from Leeds Planning Department and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Shops on the south side of The Headrow in August 1991. Pictured, from left, are Siesta Holidays, then Buckle newsagents and Mickey Fynn butchers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

St John's Centre in August 1991 seen from Merrion Street, with Ainsley's Bakery prominent. The entrance to the shopping centre, which opened in 1985, can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Sannino restaurant on Merrion Street, with That Shop gift shop on the left. Pictured in August 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you book a holiday from here back in the day? Siesta Holidays, with the entrance to Thorntons Chambers to the left. Just visible next to this is Richer Sounds Audio. On the right is Buckle newsagents. Pictured in August 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Aroma Coffee House on King Charles Street. To the left is Bianco Hair World and on the right Austicks' Bookshop. Pictured in August 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Thomas Cook travel agents on Albion Street. Various holidays are advertised in the windows. Pictured in August 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

