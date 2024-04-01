City centre shops which a generation of people will remember provide a focus for this rewind to 1991, a year in which Quarry House - nicknamed 'The Kremlin' - was taking shape. These photos also take you out to the city suburbs and feature memories from Armley, Bramham, Kirkstall and Osmondthorpe. The images are a mix from Leeds Planning Department and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails