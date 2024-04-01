City centre shops which a generation of people will remember provide a focus for this rewind to 1991, a year in which Quarry House - nicknamed 'The Kremlin' - was taking shape. These photos also take you out to the city suburbs and feature memories from Armley, Bramham, Kirkstall and Osmondthorpe. The images are a mix from Leeds Planning Department and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
23 of the best colour photos take you back to Leeds in 1991
The Headrow is the starting point for this wonderful photo gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s.
