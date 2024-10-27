South Leeds: 22 memorable photos take you back to Morley in the 1980s

This gallery of memories turns back the clock to the 1980s to celebrate a decade in the life of Morley.

The photos put local landmarks, shops, pubs, restaurants and factories under the spotlight as well as stories making the news headlines back in the day. Many of these gems have been hidden from the world before being brought to life using the YEP archive.

The Victorian dining room at the Old Vicarage on Bruntcliffe Road was the place to be in July 1987 "for a nostalgic evening, classical food with a Nouvelle cuisine presentation"

The Victorian dining room at the Old Vicarage on Bruntcliffe Road was the place to be in July 1987 "for a nostalgic evening, classical food with a Nouvelle cuisine presentation" | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Roger and Jenny Swift? They ran The Needless Inn. Pictured in 1987.

Do you remember Roger and Jenny Swift? They ran The Needless Inn. Pictured in 1987. | YPN Photo: YPN

Carr of Morley, a well known and respected car dealer with a history stretching back to the late 1930s, took on the Seat franchise in February 1989.

Carr of Morley, a well known and respected car dealer with a history stretching back to the late 1930s, took on the Seat franchise in February 1989. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember White's newsagents and The Pizza Parlour next door? Pictured in November 1988.

Do you remember White's newsagents and The Pizza Parlour next door? Pictured in November 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN

Morley's Job Centre pictured in November 1982.

Morley's Job Centre pictured in November 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Brian Stockton discusses a radio control device with a customer in the Morley Models shop. Pictured in March 1980.

Brian Stockton discusses a radio control device with a customer in the Morley Models shop. Pictured in March 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN

Related topics:Leeds
