A van is loaded with freshly baked supplies at the new Thurston Bakery at Bramley in October 1974.

19 never seen before photos of Bramley through the years

Is this the Bramley you remember?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:24 pm

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.

1. 1974

Pupils make their way to school along Hough Lane.

2. February 1975

Wellington Mills in Bramley.

3. December 1976

A full car park at Bramley Shopping Centre.

4. September 1977

The Lord Cardigan pub on Town Street. It was named after the Crimean War hero who visited Leeds.

